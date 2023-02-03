The clouds from this week’s ice storm cleared out overnight. Some fog, however, has formed in the Ouachitas as the clouds cleared. But there will be sunshine today and temperatures will be close to 40° at Noon in Little Rock. Then, Little Rock will have a high of 44° this afternoon.

Dry air and sunshine this weekend will help temperatures warm to the low 50s Saturday and into the 60s Sunday. Monday will be even warmer, then a new front approaches Tuesday which will bring the next chance of rain.