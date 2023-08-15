OVERNIGHT: It will be a comfortable evening with temps in the 70s and 80s. Lows drop to the 60s with clear and calm conditions, along with a dry northerly wind at 5-10mph. A few spots in north Arkansas could see temps drop as low as the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant weather lasts through Wednesday with sunshine and afternoon temps in the upper 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain stays out of the forecast for the extended period as strong high pressure builds in. The first burn ban of the season went in to effect for Miller County until further notice. Temperatures and humidity rise into the weekend, with afternoons returning to the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.