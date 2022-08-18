Dry weather and temperatures reaching the mid 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky is what we expect this afternoon in Central Arkansas. A rogue, isolated shower, though, will still be possilbe.
No rain is in the forecast Friday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday with hotter weather returning before the next front arrives Sunday. That front is promising a high chance of rain starting Sunday.
