A persistent north to northwesterly flow aloft will keep the Mid South mainly dry for the next week.

A weak cold front will move through Arkansas Wednesday bringing with it a slightly cooler and even drier air mass. While the weather will be pleasant, the dry conditions will worsen and the Wildfire Danger will continue to increase. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s although a few locations in north Arkansas could dip into the upper 30s Thursday morning.