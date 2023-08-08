TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with perhaps a brief isolated shower or storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 86. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with perhaps a brief isolated shower or storm. Chance of rain: 30%. Lows near 74. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated showers and storms possible, some of which could be strong to severe late in the day. Highs near 92. Heat index values between 98 and 105. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Click here for more information on Wednesday’s risk for severe storms.