OVERNIGHT: Clear, calm and cool conditions continue overnight with lows dipping to the 60s across the state. Wednesday evening, temps will primarily be in the 70s. The New Moon is tonight, which will make it ideal for stargazing.

THURSDAY: Cool conditions start the day Thursday, with temps quickly heating up to the low 90s by the afternoon. It will be sunny with a southwesterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances stay out of the forecast for the extended period as high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will warm to the mid 90s this weekend and upper 90s next week with more humidity.