After a stormy overnight, a much quieter day across Arkansas today. NWS Little Rock received numerous reports of gusty winds and hail with, so far, one tornado confirmed that had a path from Searcy county into Marion county and was rated an EF-2.

High pressure will bring fair weather through the weekend with highs warming from around 50° Friday to the mid 60s Sunday.

Temperatures will be back into the 70s for Monday through Wednesday with rain chances on the increase Tuesday and especially Wednesday.