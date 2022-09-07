High pressure over the upper Midwest will funnel drier air into Arkansas through Friday resulting in much lower humidity and comfortably cool overnight lows.

Upper level low pressure will move west through the Gulf of Mexico drawing tropical moisture into the Mid South with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

A stronger cold front will sweep south of Arkansas Sunday night followed by a cooler and drier air mass that will push lows into the 50s by Tuesday morning.