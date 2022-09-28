No major changes in the forecast are expected into the start of next week. The wildfire danger will continue to be an issue as the chance of rain is nil and the atmosphere remains quite dry.
A cold front will approach the Mid South by the middle of next week with some low end chances of showers expected.
