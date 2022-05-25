TONIGHT: The rest of your Thursday will feature great weather to get outside. Temperatures will go from the upper 70s this afternoon and evening and cool into the mid 50s by the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 20% chance of a shower. The weather looks great for the opening night of the Pulaski County Fair and the Arkansas Travelers game!

THURSDAY: The low-pressure system that has been keeping our weather stormy for the past few days will stall to our north Thursday. This will keep our skies mostly cloudy and our temperatures in the low 70s. There is a small shower risk across Northern Arkansas.

FRIDAY: High pressure will bring us bright and sunny skies for Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s!

EXTENDED: Sunny weather will continue into Memorial Day weekend! Each day will be sunny with warming temperatures. By Memorial Day it will feel like summer with highs in the 90s and higher humidity.

