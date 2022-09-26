A dry northwesterly flow aloft will keep the weather near picture perfect for the next week. Lows will range from the 40s and 50s with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Humidity will remain very low which will lead to very comfortable afternoons and cool nights but will also keep the fire danger elevated.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.