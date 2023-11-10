TONIGHT: Clouds will keep temperatures in central and southern Arkansas in the 40s. Where skies will be clear temperature will drop into the 30s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Other than a few high thin clouds, skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: The beautiful Fall weather will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will warm from the 40s in the morning to the mid and upper 60s during the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Clouds will increase Monday ahead of our next rain chance. A weak storm system will move south of Arkansas on Tuesday. This will bring a good rain chance to south Arkansas with only a few showers expected in central parts of the state. It looks like clouds and mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the work week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

