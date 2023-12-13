WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs near 61. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near 36. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 63. Wind: E 8-12 mph.

NEXT BIG WEATHERMAKER: Light to moderate showers start moving in Friday night, continuing into Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Rain moves out Saturday night after most of us receive a quarter to 1 inch of rain.