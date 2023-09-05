TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with perhaps a brief shower. Highs near 92. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: S 8-12 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Isolated strong storms possible over northern Arkansas. Main threats include damaging wind & quarter-size hail. Lows near 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Perhaps a brief shower or storm. Highs near 98. Wind: WNW 8-12 mph.
