TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. A few sprinkles possible, mainly in western and northwest Arkansas. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 86. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. A few sprinkles possible, mainly in western and northwest Arkansas. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows near 66. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs near 84. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.