It’s still warm and muggy in Central Arkansas this morning. Temperatures are starting in the mid-70s. North Arkansas already has some drier and slightly cooler air. It may take all day for the front to actually get through Little Rock and deliver the lower humidity.
There is an all-so slight chance of rain this afternoon, primarily south and southwest of Little Rock.
We will have a better chance of rain coming up on Friday.
