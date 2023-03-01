Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely ahead of a strong storm system and cold front late Thursday into very early Friday morning with all severe weather hazards possible. In addition to the severe weather threat, very heavy rain is likely with widespread 2-4″ amount and isolated totals to 6″+ possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s north to mid 70s south.

Mostly cloudy, very wind and much cooler Friday with a few showers early, possibly mixed with snow northwest, with highs in the 40s north to 50s to low 60s south.

Fair and pleasant Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s to around 70°.