TONIGHT: There is a 20% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms earlier tonight. It will be muggy with areas of fog and temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
MONDAY: The afternoon thunderstorm chance will be 20% again Monday. Temperatures will still be hot in the low 90s. Monday will be the last humid day for a few days!
TUESDAY: The trend of lower temperatures and lower humidity will continue Tuesday. Temperatures will only warm into the low 80s in the afternoon. There will be a 20% chance of a shower or storm.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday and Thursday look really nice. We will see a northeast wind bring in less humid air. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies on both days. It looks like a weak cold front could bring back rain chances for Friday.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
