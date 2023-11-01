OVERNIGHT: After a chilly day Thursday, temperatures will continue to cool thanks to clear and calm conditions. Frost is likely across the state with low temperatures dropping to near and sub-freezing closer to sunrise.

THURSDAY: Afternoon temperatures will be closer to 60°F Thursday, with many spots remaining chilly in the 50s. It will be sunny and dry with southerly wind 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warmer weather continues to build into the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s Saturday & Sunday. Rain chances remain slim to none, with a low chance for some rain Monday evening into Tuesday.