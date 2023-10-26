OVERNIGHT: It stays mild tonight with temps in the 70s. Cloudy conditions last overnight with southerly wind sustained at 10mph. A few sprinkles will be possible, but substantial rainfall is not anticipated.

FRIDAY: Warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s last through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will be possible throughout the day Friday with generally, less than one-tenth an inch of rain expected. Southwesterly wind will be 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread rain is expected Saturday and Sunday with mainly showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind increases Sunday and Monday as the cold front moves through. A drastic drop in temps comes next week with mornings dipping to the 30s Tuesday through Thursday and high temps in the 50s.