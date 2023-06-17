TONIGHT: Around midnight a line of very strong thunderstorms will move into Arkansas. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible. Storms will continue well into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start stormy and end stormy. Leftover thunderstorms from Saturday night will linger for much of the morning hours, and more thunderstorms are forecast to pop up Sunday afternoon. The storms that form in the afternoon will bring the risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and possibly a tornado. Temperatures will be in the 80s with breezy southwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be sunny, quiet, and warm! There is no chance for rain or storms! Temperatures will warm into the low 90s by Monday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The rest of the work week will be similar to Monday! High pressure will take control of our weather and we should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s all week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!