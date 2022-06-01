A cold front will move south through Arkansas tonight ushering in a slightly cooler and less humid air mass. A few more areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight into Thursday with lows tonight around 70 and highs tomorrow around 80.

Great weather sticks around Friday and Saturday but heat and humidity move back in starting Sunday with highs back to around 90.

A handful of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday through Tuesday.

Afternoon heat indices will be back into the mid 90s to around 100° beginning Monday.