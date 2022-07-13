Another day of isolated showers and thunderstorms across parts of Arkansas as a weak cold front pushes south but it’s still dangerously dry overall. Behind the front, less humid air will filter into the state and although it will still be hot, it won’t feel as oppressive.

Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will bring higher dew points beginning Saturday and, as temperatures top out around 100°, Heat Index values will again be near 105°.

A ridge of high pressure will retrograde to the southwest late in the weekend into next week allowing a few disturbance to move over Arkansas bringing widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.