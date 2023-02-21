A cool front passed through most of Arkansas overnight, so don’t expect those upper 70s again today in Central Arkansas. It will be cooler, but not cold. Central Arkansas will be mostly cloudy to cloudy this morning and through the midday. Then, as the cool front starts to retreat north as a warm front, we’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon in Central Arkansas.

South Arkansas may get a few more light showers this along the cool front that has stalled out there. Tomorrow will bring a high chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms and even a chance of severe storms in NWA and in SEA.