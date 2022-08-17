The cold front through ushered in cooler air and widespread rainfall is now moving toward the Gulf Coast. Drier air will filter into the state through the end of the week bringing quite pleasant weather for mid August.

Saturday, a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico resumes pushing humidity back up and boosting highs into the 90s.

Another cold front will be accompanied showers and thunderstorms for the last half of the weekend into the beginning of next week.