Little Rock had a high temperature of 95° Wednesday. It will likely be a degree hotter today.

The heat may only build over the weekend as an upper-level ridge of high pressure grows and centers over Arkansas. Record high temperatures are safe for now, as they are around 100°, but the record highs will drop to the mid-90s Sunday and early next week, so they will then be in jeopardy of being broken.

Relief from this long-standing heat wave will not come until possibly next Thursday when the next front arrives with a shot of rain and thunderstorms too. Cooler weather (more like Fall should be) will be possible in the next weekend, October 8-10.