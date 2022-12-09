No more rain in the forecast for today in Central Arkansas and we expect to see some sunshine too. Temperatures will warm to at least the mid-60s.

The rain will come back tonight around Midnight and continue in waves through tomorrow. Heavy rain at times is possible along with some thunderstorms, but no severe storms are expected.

One to two inches of rain is expected in Central and North Arkansas Saturday. South Arkansas will get less rain, and that’s fine after the one inch or more it got Thursday and Thursday night.