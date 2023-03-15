TONIGHT: For the first time since this weekend there won’t be any risk of frost. Gusty south winds 10-15 mph will bring in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Severe thunderstorms will move into Arkansas Thursday afternoon. There will be two rounds of Thunderstorms. The thunderstorms aren’t expected to be as strong/severe within the first round. The second round that goes through during the evening could bring damaging thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail, and a weak tornado will be possible.

FRIDAY: The thunderstorms will be out of the state by Friday morning. Behind the storms, temperatures will plummet. It will be very windy with cold northwest winds 15-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more frosty mornings. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.