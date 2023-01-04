Dry weather has returned. A cool front passed through last night and cooler weather is back too. Cooler, yes, however, we’re running a little above average. The average high temperature for Little Rock today is 50°, and the average low is 31°. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 59° this afternoon and a low temperature of 36° tonight.

Arkansas will be rain-free the rest of the week. A chance of rain returns Saturday when the next frontal system approaches.

Central Arkansas will not get a lot of rain Saturday, but as the front slowly moves through South Arkansas Saturday evening South Arkansas will receive more significant rain. Most will get ½ -1″ in Southeast Arkansas. Some may get 1-2″.