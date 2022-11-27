MONDAY: The clouds will finally clear out for Monday. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s and rise into the low 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a south wind of around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We are watching Tuesday closely. Ingredients will be in place for a significant severe weather outbreak.

Before the storms get here temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a strong southerly wind and mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Tuesday’s storms will be caused by a cold front. On Wednesday, that cold front will be off to our east and we will get cold. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day with a strong northwest wind.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Thursday looks cool, but we will quickly warm back into the 60s by next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.