After a start in the mid 30s and low 40s this morning, it will be a mild and mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Some may hit 70°. Little Rock will have a high of 69°.
We’re having a warm front move through today, then rain passes through tomorrow. The peak of rain for Central Arkansas will be around Noon, Tuesday. Another system will bring rain, thunderstorms and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
