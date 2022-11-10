So very nice today! With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 76°. Some spots in West and SW Arkansas may get to 80° today. But that will all change tomorrow.

A strong cold front will start to push into NW Arkansas tonight and then Central Arkansas early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and could briefly reach 60°. A few rain showers will be possible early tomorrow and then again tomorrow evening. Freezing temperatures are coming this weekend.