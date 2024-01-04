Tomorrow will bring a big chance of rain and a small chance of SNOW for Little Rock. But today will be a mostly sunny day and a little cooler than the 55° Little Rock had yesterday. Today will get to just 49°.

The rain/snow storm for tomorrow will arrive in West AR around 4 AM. Between 4 and 7 AM it will move toward and into Central AR. Little Rock will have it’s best chance of getting “some” snow between 7 & 9 AM. After that, Little Rock should only have rain for the rest of the day while a chance of snow will continue in North AR into the early afternoon.

There’s another system coming early next week. Monday will bring rain and an increasing wind. Tuesday will bring more wind, rain, and even a chance of snow again.