High pressure will continue to bring sunny to mostly sunny skies and pleasant early January weather through Friday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to around 60°.

A Pacific cold front will move through the Mid South Saturday with widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid 60s.

Dry and slightly cooler weather is expected on Sunday and Monday with lows around 40° and highs in the mid 50s to around 60°.