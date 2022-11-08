Temperatures will continue to be quite warm through Thursday ahead of a strong Canadian cold front. Highs will top out in the 70s to low 80 with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

A few showers are possible as the cold front move through the state early Friday followed by highs Friday around 60 then only around 50 over the weekend into next week. overnight lows will plunge into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

A disturbance will bring widely scattered rain showers early Tuesday, possibly mixed with snow showers in a few places.