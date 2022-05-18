THIS AFTERNOON: After Wednesday’s morning rain over Northern Arkansas, we will see skies clear out in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and a south wind 10-15 mph will warm our temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Rising humidity will make it feel even hotter!

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild into Thursday morning. With more moisture in the air, the temperatures will stay in the 70s all night.

THURSDAY: The heat will continue to build into Thursday. We will see another day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED: We will see another hot and mostly sunny day Friday, but then the forecast gets busy. A strong cold front will bring the risks of storms and then much cooler air behind it. Read more on this busy weekend here ↓

