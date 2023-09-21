OVERNIGHT: Clouds build back in tonight with mild temperatures. It will stay warm for much of the evening in the 80s through 9pm and 70s afterwards.

FRIDAY: Rain remains most likely over western Arkansas for the first half of Friday, with a few showers possible for central Arkansas. Rain chances clear by Friday evening with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine returns Saturday, with high temps nearing 90°F. Storms develop over NWA Saturday night and move into central Arkansas overnight into Sunday. Some storms could be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. Cooler temperatures move in by the end of the weekend into next week.