AFTERNOON: Isolated shower and storm chances continue throughout the afternoon hours today. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. The best chances for stronger storms will be across northeastern Arkansas. Skies will gradually clear by the afternoon hours for much of the state with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. Most of the overnight hours will be dry, however an isolated storm can’t be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will look very similar to today with isolated storm chances through the morning and afternoon hours. The rest of the day will be hot and humid with temperatures warming up into the lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Daily storm chances will continue through the work week into the week. There will still be lots of dry time, however each day there will be isolated shower and storm chances for a portion of the state. Temperatures look to gradually cool down slightly by the end of the week into the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 80s.