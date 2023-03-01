We have a mild start to Wednesday, and we will climb to the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy to cloudy through Noon. Then, rain and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon. The peak chance of storms and severe storms at that for the LR Metro will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
There will likely be four rounds of storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Thursday night. Here are four slides from Forecast Track of the approximate time those rounds will begin.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.