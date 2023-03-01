We have a mild start to Wednesday, and we will climb to the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy to cloudy through Noon. Then, rain and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon. The peak chance of storms and severe storms at that for the LR Metro will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

There will likely be four rounds of storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Thursday night. Here are four slides from Forecast Track of the approximate time those rounds will begin.