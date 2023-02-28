A powerful storm system will bring a chance of severe weather across the Mid South late Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday night with another round possible late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Moisture will surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico beginning Wednesday as strong dynamics favorable for severe thunderstorms with large to very large hail, strong tornadoes and damaging straight line winds. The rain will move east early Friday morning with a possibility of a rain/snow mix Friday morning in far northwest Arkansas. Strong, non-thunderstorm winds gusting to as high as 50mph possible.
Fair weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.
