TONIGHT: A cold front moving from north to south through the state will bring thunderstorms to Southern Arkansas. There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 pm for several Southcentral and Southeast counties. Once the front is through the state, the temperatures and humidity will drop. Lows will get into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday morning. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the most comfortable day of the entire forecast! Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s with low humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The heat will make a return, but the humidity will stay away. High temperatures Monday afternoon will top out in the upper 90s with low humidity. I am not expecting any heat advisories or heat warnings.

EXTENDED: High heat and higher humidity will return Tuesday as our next front approaches Arkansas. Another cold front will push through Wednesday and we will see more relief from the heat for the end of the workweek. Not much rain is expected with the front.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.