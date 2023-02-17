FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues through your Friday afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind chills will be a bit colder, though wind will gradually calm down later in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect clear skies through the evening with temperatures dropping quickly. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Wind will be calm.

SATURDAY: Saturday brings more sunshine in the morning. But some thin clouds start streaming in by midday. Expect those clouds to thicken through the afternoon. But no rain is anticipated other than perhaps a sprinkle. Temperatures reach the mid-50s.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Clouds will thin out a bit more into Sunday. Temperatures continue to warm up. Highs reach the mid-60s after a morning low in the upper 30s.

More clouds roll in for Presidents’ Day on Monday. Temperatures return to the lower 70s. The warmth continues into Tuesday, fueling the potential for storms into mid-week. At this point, we’re looking at the chance for showers and storms Tuesday night, Wednesday afternoon with perhaps more showers on Thursday. Temperatures start cooling off again later next week.