THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 65. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with increasing clouds. Lows near 48. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Few showers and storms later in the evening. Highs near 66. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: There is a risk for severe storms as we head into Saturday. Click here for more details.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.