THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 65. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with increasing clouds. Lows near 48. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Few showers and storms later in the evening. Highs near 66. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: There is a risk for severe storms as we head into Saturday. Click here for more details.