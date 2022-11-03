It will be mostly sunny today and partly cloudy at times. It will also turn out a little warmer today with a stronger southerly wind. Little Rock will be up to the mid 70s at Noon and then top out at 80° this afternoon.
Friday evening will bring strong to severe storms with a threat of damaging wind, heavy rain, and perhaps a low chance of tornadoes. Storms will be moving into Central Arkansas between 7 & 10 PM. One to two inches of rain is expected by the time the storms move out by Saturday morning.
