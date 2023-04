After a chilly and even frosty morning in some places, the sunshine of the day is warming it up. Most can expect to reach the mid to upper 60s. Some may even hit 70° this afternoon.

Clouds will increase this evening, and there is a slight chance of a light shower overnight. A higher chance of rain will move in Tuesday. There are plenty more rain chances through the week. The last will come Friday night. 1-2″ of rain is expected through the week.