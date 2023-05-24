There are some extra clouds this morning. Then, it will be sunnier as the day goes on. It will be mostly sunny and quite warm this afternoon. Little Rock should reach a high temperature of 85° like it did Tueday.

So, rain chances are very low for Central and East Arkansas today. Perhaps, it’s a little better in West Arkansas. Tomorrow will bring a very low rain chance across the state even with a cool front sets to move through tomorrow evening. At least, the front will bring a little cool down for Friday and the weekend. It will be warming back up on Memorial Day.