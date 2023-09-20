WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 83. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with perhaps a brief shower. Lows near 68. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with perhaps a brief shower. Highs near 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
