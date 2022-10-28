It’s a cool morning with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. It will get to the low and mid 60s at lunchtime and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 69° this afternoon. We do not expect rain in Central Arkansas today, but we do expect some tonight. Maybe as early as 9 or 10 PM.

On Saturday, the morning and midday hours will likely have the heaviest rain for Central Arkansas. Before Sunday is done, 1-2″ of rain is likely across much of the state. South Arkansas may get more than 2″ in places.

Halloween is Monday and it looks like all rain will be gone then.