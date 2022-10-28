It’s a cool morning with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. It will get to the low and mid 60s at lunchtime and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 69° this afternoon. We do not expect rain in Central Arkansas today, but we do expect some tonight. Maybe as early as 9 or 10 PM.
On Saturday, the morning and midday hours will likely have the heaviest rain for Central Arkansas. Before Sunday is done, 1-2″ of rain is likely across much of the state. South Arkansas may get more than 2″ in places.
Halloween is Monday and it looks like all rain will be gone then.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.