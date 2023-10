MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs near 83. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows near 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Perhaps a few showers in western and northwest Arkansas. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs near 87. Wind: S 10-20 mph.