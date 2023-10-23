MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Perhaps a few light showers in western Arkansas. Lows near 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY & TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very warm. Perhaps a few light showers in western Arkansas. Highs near 87. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Partly cloudy and mild with lows near 67 through Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs near 85. Wind: S 8-12 mph.